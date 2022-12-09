French nuclear watchdog to notify decision on EDF Penly 2 repair plans next week - spokesman















PENLY (France), Dec 9 (Reuters) - French nuclear safety watchdog ASN is expected to communicate its decision on EDF's (EDF.PA) repair plans to fix stress corrosion problems at its Penly 2 nuclear reactor next week, a company spokesman said on Friday.

Repair works at another unit located at the site, Penly 1, have been completed and the reactor is currently undergoing a 10-year planned inspection, he added.

Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Tassilo Hummel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.