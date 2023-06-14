French nuclear watchdog specifies questions for EDF reactor life extensions

Companies Electricite de France SA Follow















PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French nuclear operator EDF (EDF.PA) will have to assess several technical challenges during the review period for a lifespan extension to 60 years for their nuclear fleet, watchdog ASN said in a press release on Wednesday.

ASN is asking the French power giant to address the mechanical resistance of certain portions of the main pipes of the primary circuit for several reactors and analyze feedback from an earthquake around the Cruas plant in 2019.

Other factors, such as the expected effects of climate change and the operation of facilities for the different stages of the fuel life-cycle, will also need to be addressed, the press release said.

EDF said that the group is currently looking into the questions raised by the watchdog and are confident in its ability to meet the safety conditions necessary for the continued operation of all its reactors past 50 years.

Particular attention is being paid to the four Cruas reactors near a geological fault, and the conclusion may lead to a specific approach for the extension of these reactors, the group said.

Regarding the piping, the company said they are studying repair solutions based on mechanization and automation.

