French parliament approves proposal to name Remont as new EDF CEO
PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The French parliament on Wednesday approved President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to appoint a top executive at Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA), Luc Remont, as the next chief executive of state-run nuclear group EDF (EDF.PA).
Remont's appointment must now be approved by EDF's board and ratified by the government to become effective. Earlier on Wednesday, the CEO-designate answered questions by lawmakers in both chambers of parliament.
EDF is in the process of being fully nationalised by the state.
