French PM: all companies must draw up an energy sobriety plan in Sept

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne delivers a speech during the MEDEF union summer forum "La Rencontre des Entrepreneurs de France, LaREF" at the Paris Longchamp Racecourse in Paris, France, August 29, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Monday each company in the country should draw up its own energy sobriety plan next month amid concerns about power shortages and spiraling prices as the war in Ukraine grinds on.

"The state must set an example (...) each ministry must finalize in September a sobriety plan in order to reduce our energy consumption by at least 10%," Borne in a speech given at en event organized by the Medef, the leading business lobby group.

She added that corporate energy savings plans will be reviewed in October.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by GV De Clercq

