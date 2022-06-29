French power company EDF eyes doubling of energy services unit's EBITDA by 2030

The company logo of Electricite de France (EDF) is seen at an office building at the financial and business district of La Defense in Puteaux near Paris, France, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - French state-controlled power utility EDF (EDF.PA) is targeting a rise of over 50% in the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of its clients, services and territories division by 2030, said a company official.

Marc Benayoun, executive direcor in charge of EDF's customers, services and teritories arm, also told a news conference on Wednesday that EDF was targeting a doubling of the EBITDA of its energy services division by 2030.

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Dominique Vidalon

