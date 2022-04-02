French power grid operator asks users to cut consumption on Monday

Pylons of high-tension electricity power lines are seen in Avesnes-le-Sec, near Cambrai, France, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - French power grid operator RTE warned on Saturday of a potential "tense" situation between the supply and demand of electricity in the country in the wake of the cold wave that has hit Europe.

RTE issued a statement asking French companies and local authorities to reduce their energy consumption in particular between 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) and 10 a.m. on Monday.

It also asked households to push up the use of their appliances on Saturday and Sunday.

RTE said that the electricity consumption may reach 73,000 megawatt (MW) on Monday morning, while the production of electricity may reach 65,000 MW. France may import up to 11,000 MW as a result, RTE said.

The grid operator doesn't expect any power cut and will update its forecast on Sunday, it said.

In February the company said it was necessary to maintain a heightened level of vigilance in case of a cold wave lasting several consecutive days, low wind production or a sharp decline in nuclear availability.

Reporting by Marc Angrand and Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Mike Harrison

