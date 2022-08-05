French power group EDF denies it is considering sale of Italian subsidiary Edison

Edison's logo is seen outside the company headquarters in downtown Milan, Italy, January 14, 2016. Edison, Italy's No. 2 energy company owned by France's EDF, is trying to sell part of its Abu Qir field in Egypt and has opened the books to prospective buyers including Kuwait's KUFPEC, people familiar with the matter said. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

PARIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - French power group EDF (EDF.PA) denied on Friday an earlier Italian media report that it was considering a sale of its Italian arm Edison (EDNn.MI). read more

"EDF denies in full the information published today by the daily MF-Milano Finanza according to which the group is considering the sale of its subsidiary Edison," said an EDF spokesperson.

The French government is currently in the process of fully nationalising EDF. read more

Italian publication Milano Finanzo had reported that while details had yet to be ironed out, the idea was to kick-off the Edison sale process in the first quarter of next year, once EDF's nationalisation process had been completed.

Last month, EDF issued its fourth profit warning of the year, as it fell to a loss in the first half on lower nuclear output. read more

