French power output reduced by ongoing strike

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Strikes by workers reduced nuclear power generation by 2.2 gigawatts (GW) by 0736 GMT Wednesday plus 1.3 GW at hydropower stations, data from power group EDF (EDF.PA) showed.

Five reactors are operating at limited capacity due to the strike, while the disruption represented about 4.1% of total production on Wednesday morning, the data showed.

France is currently a net power importer, grid operator RTE data showed.

Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Editing by Louise Heavens

