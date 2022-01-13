French power price increase will remain capped at 4% in 2022 - minister

PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in an interview with French daily Le Parisien on Thursday that the increase of power prices this year will remain capped at four percent.

Le Maire said that in order to limit prices, state-owned utility EDF will increase by 20 terawatthour the volumes of nuclear power it sells to its smaller competitors, and that the price at which EDF will sell that electricity will be increased to 46.2 euros per megawatthour from 42 euros/MWH. He added that the European Commission has agreed with this proposal.

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Geert De Clercq

