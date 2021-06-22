French power production lowered by workers protesting nuclear reform

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - Strikes by workers protesting against a French nuclear reform plan had cut nuclear power generation by about 2.5 gigawatts by 1350 GMT Tuesday plus 800 megawatts at hydropower stations, data from power group EDF (EDF.PA) showed.

That represents around 5.7% of available production capacity as of Tuesday afternoon, data from RTE and EDF showed.

EDF said about 10.5% of workers participated in Tuesday's action.

France was a net power exporter throughout the day on Tuesday, the data showed.

Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Louise Heavens

