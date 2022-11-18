France's RTE grid operator sees higher supply risk for January

Technicians work in trolleys on a double 400.000 high voltage power line during the installation of spacers on new electrical pylons named Equilibre in Courcelles-les-Lens, near Douai, France, November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Lower nuclear production forecast in France means there is a higher risk than previously thought to power supply in January, grid operator RTE said on Friday.

Nuclear power availabilty is now expected to come in at around 40 gigawatts (GW) by the beginning of 2023, RTE said in a report.

There is however a low risk to French power supply in November and a moderate risk at the beginning of December, as reduced demand and a lower nuclear production forecast offset each other.

Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Dominique Vidalon/Sudip Kar-Gupta/Ingrid Melander

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks