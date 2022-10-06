French President Macron: France has enough energy for this winter, even in worst case scenario

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the Sub-Prefecture in Saint-Nazaire after a visit at the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm, off the coast of the Guerande peninsula in western France, September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Pool

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - France has enough energy to get through this winter, even factoring in worst-case scenarios, President Emmanuel Macron said at a briefing with the bpifrance state bank.

On Wednesday, the French government said France had tapped its strategic fuel reserves to resupply petrol stations that have run dry, amid strikes by workers at refineries and depots that have stunted production and blocked deliveries.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-0Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.