French President Macron: France has enough energy for this winter, even in worst case scenario















PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - France has enough energy to get through this winter, even factoring in worst-case scenarios, President Emmanuel Macron said at a briefing with the bpifrance state bank.

On Wednesday, the French government said France had tapped its strategic fuel reserves to resupply petrol stations that have run dry, amid strikes by workers at refineries and depots that have stunted production and blocked deliveries.

Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-0Gupta











