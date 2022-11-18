French regulator to decide on EDF nationalisation offer from Tuesday - sources















PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - French markets regulator AMF will rule shortly after its Nov. 22 meeting on the French state's offer for the 16% of the capital of utility group EDF (EDF.PA) that it does not yet own, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

One of the sources said that the AMF was likely to give its go-ahead, adding that the agency's green light, initially expected for Nov.8, had been held up by talks with EDF about the conditions under which the firm's board had recommended that state's bid.

The AMF, EDF and the finance ministry declined to comment.

