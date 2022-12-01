French state has 85.12% of EDF, buyout bid continues

The logo of Electricite de France (EDF) is seen in front of electrical pylons at the Tricastin nuclearÊpower plant site in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux, France, November 21, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The French state had 85.12% of power group EDF's (EDF.PA) capital as of Nov.28, the financial markets regulator said on Thursday, meaning the state is still short of the 90% threshold needed to de-list the company.

The French government, which already owned 84% of the group, has launched a buyout offer for minority shareholders to fully nationalise the company.

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Silvia Aloisi

