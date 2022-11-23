French state offer to buy out EDF shareholders to run Nov. 24-Dec. 22

Companies Electricite de France SA Follow















PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The French state's offer to buy out minority shareholders in nuclear power giant EDF (EDF.PA) will run from Nov. 24 to Dec. 22, a document from the French economy ministry said on Wednesday.

The French markets authority AMF cleared the offer on Tuesday, about two weeks later than initially expected.

France is buying out the 16% of EDF it does not already own to take the company private and have a free hand in running it as European governments seek to secure energy supplies.

The deal will cost the government, which already has an 84% stake in EDF, around 10 billion euros ($10.4 billion).

A cabinet meeting on Wednesday also confirmed as expected the appointment of EDF's new chief executive, Luc Remont, who will officially take the reins on Thursday.

His first trip in the new job will be a visit the same day to the Flamanville nuclear reactor in northwestern France, which is a decade behind schedule and billions over budget.

