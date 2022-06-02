French strategic oil reserves not "totally full" - minister

Agnes Pannier-Runacher, French deputy Minister for Industry, speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - France's strategic oil reserves are not "totally full", France's energy minister said on Thursday when asked about the fallout from new European Union sanctions against Russia which include a progressive phase-out of oil exports.

The French government is working closely with energy company TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) to secure alternative supplies, Agnes Pannier Runacher told France Info radio, declining to give an exact figure for the level of oil stocks.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.