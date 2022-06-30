French union calls for 'powerful' gas and power sector strikes on July 4

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - France's FNME-CGT union on Thursday made a call to all workers in the country's energy sector to stage "a powerful strike", including blockades of facilities, on July 4 as they seek higher pay.

"All on strike", FNME-CGT, a unit of France's hardline CGT union, said in a leaflet posted on Twitter.

The industrial action in the energy sector, which has been going on for several days and is picking up speed, comes as French President Emmanuel Macron is under pressure to alleviate squeezed household budgets from surging inflation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.