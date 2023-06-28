Frontera, CGX discover oil at Wei-1 well in Guyana

June 28 (Reuters) - Oil and gas firms CGX Energy (OYL.V) and Frontera Energy (FEC.TO) said on Wednesday their joint venture has discovered oil at the Wei-1 well offshore Guyana.

Wei-1 is one of two wells on Guyana's Corentyne block that the companies had committed to drill. The other well, Kawa-1, struck light oil and gas condensate in May, last year.

The South American nation has become one of the most desired oil exploration hot spots due to the presence of a largely unexplored oil reserve.

The companies said that the samples from the well would be verified by an independent third-party laboratory over the next two to three months.

Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber















