Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

FTC seeks to crack down on "unlawful" mergers in oil and gas industry - letter

1 minute read

Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission will seek to deter "unlawful" mergers in the oil and gas industry and crack down on practices that may be harming consumers at the gasoline pump, FTC Chair Lina Khan told the White House in a letter last week.

The letter, obtained by Reuters, was addressed to White House economic adviser Brian Deese and promised to start an investigation of abuses in the "franchise market" for retail fuel stations among other steps.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 2:18 PM UTC

Basic Energy Services to cut nearly 500 Texas jobs following bankruptcy

Oilfield services provider Basic Energy Services will cut about 500 jobs in Texas, according to a filing with the state's workforce commission, as the company works through Chapter 11 restructuring that includes asset sales.

Energy
Ida loses punch, levees hold, but Louisiana expects more rain and flooding
Energy
OPEC+ likely to keep oil output policy from September unchanged, sources say
Energy
FTC seeks to crack down on "unlawful" mergers in oil and gas industry - letter
Energy
Factbox: Stocks to watch as Hurricane Ida pounds Louisiana