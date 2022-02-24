Skip to main content
G7 leaders agree on trying to secure stability in energy markets amid Ukraine crisis

Steam rises from the five brown coal-fired power units of RWE, one of Europe's biggest electricity companies in Neurath, north-west of Cologne, Germany March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Feb 24 (Reuters) - G7 leaders agreed on Thursday to intensify efforts to mitigate any spillover effects from Russia’s actions against Ukraine and to secure stability in global energy markets, the White House said in a statement released after U.S. President Joe Biden's meeting with the leaders.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

