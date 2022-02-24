G7 leaders agree on trying to secure stability in energy markets amid Ukraine crisis

Steam rises from the five brown coal-fired power units of RWE, one of Europe's biggest electricity companies in Neurath, north-west of Cologne, Germany March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Feb 24 (Reuters) - G7 leaders agreed on Thursday to intensify efforts to mitigate any spillover effects from Russia’s actions against Ukraine and to secure stability in global energy markets, the White House said in a statement released after U.S. President Joe Biden's meeting with the leaders.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.