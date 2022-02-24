1 minute read
G7 leaders agree on trying to secure stability in energy markets amid Ukraine crisis
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 24 (Reuters) - G7 leaders agreed on Thursday to intensify efforts to mitigate any spillover effects from Russia’s actions against Ukraine and to secure stability in global energy markets, the White House said in a statement released after U.S. President Joe Biden's meeting with the leaders.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.