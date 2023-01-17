GAIL India seeks two LNG cargoes for February delivery - sources

Companies GAIL (India) Ltd Follow















KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS) has issued a buy tender seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery into India, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

India's largest gas distributor is seeking the cargoes for delivery during the month of February on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis into the country's Dabhol terminal.

The tender closes on Wednesday, Jan. 18, added the sources.

Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christopher Cushing











