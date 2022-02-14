Galp seeks new investment opportunities in Brazil's solar and wind, CEO says

LISBON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Portuguese oil & gas company Galp Energia (GALP.LS) finds Brazil an attractive country to pursue its bet on solar and wind energy, its CEO Andy Brown said on Monday, adding the company is looking for investment opportunities there.

Galp had agreed in October to acquire and develop two solar projects in Brazil with a combined capacity of around 600 megawatts (MW), taking an important leap in its drive to reshape its portfolio and lower its carbon footprint.

"These 600 MW is just a start, we're looking at opportunities in different locations around the country," the chief executive said at a press conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"We want to expand our position in renewables and Brazil is a country rich in opportunities, it has an attractive framework for us to invest," Brown said.

He said Galp is focusing on solar and wind projects adding that Brazil is also a "very attractive place for competitive hydrogen" - an area Galp "will consider in due course" as it builds its renewable position.

In June, Galp announced it would sharpen its focus on renewable energy and limit fossil fuel spending to already approved developments, resulting in a 20% cut to between 800 million euros and 1 billion euros in capital expenditure by 2025. read more

Also by 2025, the upstream business will represent around 40% of the company's net capex, down from between 70% and 88% between 2016 and 2020.

The company will mostly spend on already sanctioned developments, such as the Bacalhau I project in Brazil's offshore basin.

Brown said that Galp, after having invested around $5 billion in the last 20 years in upstream Brazil, "has already 50 years of supply" guaranteed with the discovered reserves and doesn't plan to drill any more wells there.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Inti Landauro and Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.