Gas company NAM aims to sell small Dutch gas and oil fields

General view of a facility of Dutch gas production company NAM in Farmsum, Netherlands August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dutch gas company NAM on Tuesday said it aims to sell its small gas and oil fields in the Netherlands in the coming years as production at its large Groningen field in the north of the country comes to an end.

NAM, a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), said it no longer had the means to invest in the smaller fields without the proceeds of Groningen gas.

The assets to be sold include hundreds of oil and gas fields in the north and the west of the Netherlands and in the North Sea.

They will be separated into four different companies in the coming year, NAM said, after which they will be put up for sale.

NAM Chief Executive Johan Atema said his company had not started the search for a buyer yet and could ultimately fail to sell the fields.

"There is a real chance we won't sell", Atema told regional broadcaster RTV Noord. "Little has been sold in the past years, but we want to try."

The Groningen field and two large gas reserves in the region will not be part of any sale, the Shell-Exxon joint venture said.

The Dutch state in 2019 announced output at Groningen would end by mid-2022 to limit seismic risks in the region, with gas only to be extracted thereafter in the event of extreme weather conditions, for which a few sites will remain on stand-by.

A main supply of gas for Europe for decades, Groningen hit peak output of 88 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 1976 and was still close to 30 bcm only five years ago.

But extraction became problematic in recent years, as a series of tremors caused by gas production damaged houses and buildings in the region.

NAM has said it would compensate homeowners for the damage caused by the earthquakes but has recently disputed the government's calculations of the costs, which are estimated to run around 8.5 billion euros ($10 billion) by 2027.

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.