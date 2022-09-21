Gas flows halted on eastbound Yamal-Europe, Russian supply via Ukraine stable

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A man walks past the logo of Gazprombank during the Saint Petersburg international gas forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies Yamal-Europe flows halted

Nord Stream 1 shut since Aug 31

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were halted on Wednesday, while Russian supply via Ukraine held stable and the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remained shut, operator data showed.

Exit flows on the Yamal-Europe at the Mallnow metering point on the German border fell to zero at 0700 CET from 1,508,658 kWh/h an hour earlier, data from operator Gascade showed.

Nominations, or requests for gas to Poland at Mallnow, fell to 277,833 kWh/h on Wednesday from 1,057,141 kWh/h.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.9 million cubic metres (mcm), unchanged from Tuesday, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Wednesday that it planned to pipe 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, in line with recent days. (nS8N2YT0AY)

Flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance, but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming supply disruptions on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru and Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.