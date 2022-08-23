Gas flows steady via Nord Stream and Yamal-Europe pipelines

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia were steady on Tuesday, as were eastbound flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data showed.

Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline stood at 14,460,444 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) for 0700-0800 CET (0500- 0600 GMT), unchanged from the previous day.

Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Friday said it will halt natural gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream for three days at the end of the month. The Nord Stream pipeline had been already running at only 20% of total capacity. read more

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 8,499,370 kWh/h at 0800 CET, against 8,385,150 kWh/h at midnight, data showed.

Gazprom said that it will ship 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday, up from 41.6 mcm on Monday.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were about 36.8 mcm per day, almost unchanged from 36.7 mcm the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Reporting by Marwa Rashad Editing by David Goodman

