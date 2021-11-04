Gas flows still on hold via Russia's pipeline from Poland to Germany

A worker turns a valve as another worker talks on a phone at a gas compressor station at the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, some 130 km (81 miles) southwest of Minsk, Belarus, December 29, 2006. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MOSCOW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The westbound flows via the portion of the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which brings gas from Russia via Poland to Germany, have been on hold since Saturday, data from Germany's Gascade operator showed on Thursday.

Flows into Germany at the Mallnow metering point, which lies on the Polish border, stopped early on Saturday and have not resumed, according to the data. The flows had been switched in reverse mode. read more

(This story corrected day in first paragraph)

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.