Gas flows via Nord Stream rise; Yamal-Europe flows fall

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia rose on Monday while Eastbound flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany declined from the previous day, data showed.

Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline stood at 14,851,332 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) for 0900-1000 CET (0700- 0800 GMT), compared with 14,446,691 kWh/h at midnight.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 2,047,543 kWh/h at 1000 CET, versus 2,580,945 kWh/h at midnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it will ship 42.2 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday, keeping the volume of daily supplies shipped through Ukraine unchanged since last Wednesday.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were about 37.1 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, slightly up from 36.9 mcm the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marwa Rashad Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.