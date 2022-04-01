Gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline resume eastwards; other flows steady

A worker checks pipes at a gas compressor station on the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, some 130 km (81 miles) southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006.REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Russian gas via the Yamal-Europe pipeline has resumed eastward flows from Germany to Poland, while flows via other major Russian supply routes were steady despite President Vladimir Putin's vow to cut off flows unless customers pay in roubles.

Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 2,691,220 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

The figure was slightly higher than 1,451,155 kWh/h on Tuesday, before flows stopped flowing eastward.

Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has booked westbound gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Friday, RIA news agency reported.

The actual flows are not guaranteed because Gazprom does not always use booked capacity.

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were steady at 73,312,095 kWh/h on Friday morning.

Nominations for flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point rose to their highest since Nov. 30 and stood at 996,305 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Friday, slightly higher than the previous day, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Reporting by Marwa Rashad in London and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.