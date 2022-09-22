Gas, oil producers should work together to stabilize markets -Raisi

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday called on gas and oil producers to work together to stabilise energy markets.

Raisi was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; writing by John Irish; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.