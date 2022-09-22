1 minute read
Gas, oil producers should work together to stabilize markets -Raisi
NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday called on gas and oil producers to work together to stabilise energy markets.
Raisi was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; writing by John Irish; Editing by Leslie Adler
