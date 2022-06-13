Gas pipeline Nord Stream 1 to undergo annual summer maintenance - German regulator

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - Nord Stream 1, one of the major pipelines that pumps Russian gas to Europe, will undergo its regular annual maintenance in summer, the head of Germany's network regulator said, flagging a period when there will be no gas flows.

Bundesnetzagentur President Klaus Mueller said on Twitter that this implied that gas storage levels will stagnate for the maintenance period, which he said would last around two weeks.

Gas pipeline flows are currently in focus over disruption concerns in the wake of Moscow's Ukraine invasion. Germany received more than half of its gas from Russia last year, a number that has since come down slightly.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Mueller gave no further details on the expected schedule of the maintenance of the pipeline, which is majority-owned by Russian gas company Gazprom (GAZP.MM) and has E.ON (EONGn.DE), Wintershall Dea (WINT.UL), Engie (ENGIE.PA) and Gasunie GSUNI.IL as co-shareholders.

Data available on the Nord Stream 1 website show that no gas came via the pipeline during July 15-22 2021.

The Bundesnetzagentur on Friday said Germany's gas storage levels stood at 52.93%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christoph Steitz. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.