Gas price cap to be discussed at Sept. 9 EU summit - Italy minister

Italy's Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

ROME, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A cap on gas prices will be part of the discussions at an upcoming EU energy minister meeting on Sept. 9, Italy's Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said in a statement on Thursday.

Cingolani added that Italy's gas demand could be lowered by between 3 and 6 billion cubic meters in a year by using alternative fuels for limited periods of time and more efficient energy use.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Federica Urso, editing by Agnieszka Flak

