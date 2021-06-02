Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Gas producer Southwestern to buy Indigo Natural Resources for $2.7 bln

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. gas producer Southwestern Energy Co (SWN.N) on Wednesday agreed to buy privately-held Indigo Natural Resources, LLC for about $2.7 billion as it looks to scale up.

Oil and gas producers have been looking for bigger scale as they intend to take advantage of vaccine-led recovery in travel demand, higher commodity prices and to reduce costs.

Indigo is one of the largest private U.S. natural gas producers, while Southwestern is the third largest gas producer, according to data from Enverus.

The total deal consideration will be comprised of $400 million in cash, about $1.6 billion in SWN common stock and $700 million of debt.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 6:35 AM UTCRebounding energy investment to fall short of net zero path - IEA

Investment in energy is on track to recover by nearly 10% in 2021 as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, but spending will fall far short of meeting urgent climate goals.

EnergyEXCLUSIVE Mexico now ready to welcome private lithium miners
EnergyOil extends gains on OPEC+ supply discipline and demand prospects
EnergyRussia says Nord Stream 2 testing work to start next week -TASS
EnergyOrsted plans $57 bln drive to be 'green energy major'