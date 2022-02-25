1 minute read
Gas supplies resume via Yamal-Europe pipeline -Gascade data
Feb 25 (Reuters) - Gas flow supplies have resumed via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline from Poland to Germany, data from German network operator Gascade showed.
Russian gas giant Gazprom is resuming the gas supplies amid high demand in Europe, especially from Italy, an industry source told Reuters earlier. read more
Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad; Editing by Leslie Adler
