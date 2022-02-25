Gas supplies resume via Yamal-Europe pipeline -Gascade data

A worker checks pipes at a gas compressor station at the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, some 130 km (81 miles) southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Gas flow supplies have resumed via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline from Poland to Germany, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Russian gas giant Gazprom is resuming the gas supplies amid high demand in Europe, especially from Italy, an industry source told Reuters earlier. read more

