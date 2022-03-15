Gas through Russia's Yamal pipeline reverses to flow eastwards

A worker checks pipes at a gas compressor station on the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, some 130 km (81 miles) southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006.REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - A section of the Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline resumed eastbound gas delivery to Poland from Germany on Tuesday following normal, westbound supplies earlier in the morning, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

According to the data, gas flows eastwards at the Mallnow exit point were at 4,296,828 kilowatt-hours per hour having flowed in the other direction earlier this morning.

Reporting by Susanna Twidale, Editing by Louise Heavens

