Gasoline climbing again in Los Angeles wholesale market















HOUSTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - November-delivery CARBOB gasoline traded up 29 cents at 65 cents a gallon over NYMEX December RBOB gasoline on Wednesday in the Los Angeles wholesale market on refinery work, traders said.

CARBOB gasoline, formulated to blend with ethanol to meet California's strict environmental standards, had settled down in the past month from a high of $2.50 over NYMEX RBOB hit on Sept. 28.

PBF Energy's (PBF.N) 160,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, reported planned flaring, indicating work at the refinery.

Air Products (APD.N) Los Angeles-area hydrogen plant in Carson, California, reported planned flaring, also indicating work through the end of the month.

Air Products is a major industrial gas supplier, especially hydrogen, to area refiners.

December-delivery CARBOB traded at 29 cents a gallon over January NYMEX RBOB in Los Angeles.

November CARBOB in the San Francisco market was untraded in a bid-offer spread of 30 cents/40 cents over December NYMEX RBOB.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sandra Maler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.