Gazprom plans to boost investment 16% in 2023 to 2.3 trln rbls

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The executive board of Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Thursday approved an investment programme worth 2.3 trillion roubles ($38 billion) for 2023, an increase of 16% from this year, the company said.

It said the funds would be spent on developing gas production in Yamal, Yakutia and Irkutsk, gas processing facilities, and the Power of Siberia pipeline, which transports Russian gas to China. ($1 = 60.4500 roubles)

