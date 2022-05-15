Gazprom books gas more transit capacity for Monday, Ukrainian operator says

Logo of the Russian energy company Gazprom is seen on а station in Sofia, Bulgaria, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva

KYIV, May 15 (Reuters) - Russian state gas company Gazprom (GAZP.MM) booked transit capacity of 65.20 million cubic metres for May 16 via the Sudzha entry point, Ukraine's gas transit system operator said on Sunday.

Gazprom had booked transit capacity of 62.69 mcm for May 15, it said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth. Editing by Jane Merriman

