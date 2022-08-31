1 minute read
Gazprom boss says Siemens unable to service Nord Stream 1 equipment -Interfax
MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Gazprom (GAZP.MM) Chief Executive Alexei Miller on Wednesday said that Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) is unable to perform regular maintenance of equipment for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Interfax news agency reported.
The Russian energy giant's head was also quoted as saying that major maintenance of Nord Stream 1 equipment is not possible because of Western sanctions.
