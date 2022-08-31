Gazprom boss says Siemens unable to service Nord Stream 1 equipment -Interfax

Chief Executive of Gazprom Alexei Miller attends a news conference following the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Sochi, Russia December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Gazprom (GAZP.MM) Chief Executive Alexei Miller on Wednesday said that Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) is unable to perform regular maintenance of equipment for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Interfax news agency reported.

The Russian energy giant's head was also quoted as saying that major maintenance of Nord Stream 1 equipment is not possible because of Western sanctions.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.