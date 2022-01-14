Energy1 minute read
Gazprom to carry out repair work on gas pipeline to Latvia
MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russian state gas company Gazprom will carry out planned maintenance work on the Valdai-Pskov-Riga gas pipeline which runs to Latvia, starting from Monday, the company said on Friday.
The repair works, which Gazprom said were agreed with other gas pipeline operators, will last until Feb. 6 and are aimed at 'increasing gas supply security'. It did not provide other details.
Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
