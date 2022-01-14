Gazprom to carry out repair work on gas pipeline to Latvia

The logo of Gazprom company is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russian state gas company Gazprom will carry out planned maintenance work on the Valdai-Pskov-Riga gas pipeline which runs to Latvia, starting from Monday, the company said on Friday.

The repair works, which Gazprom said were agreed with other gas pipeline operators, will last until Feb. 6 and are aimed at 'increasing gas supply security'. It did not provide other details.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

