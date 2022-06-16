Gazprom CEO says 'no solution' to Nord Stream 1 equipment issue

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

June 16 (Reuters) - Gazprom sees no solution to an ongoing equipment issue at the Portovaya compressor station, part of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that carries Russian gas to Germany, its CEO said on Thursday.

Gazprom has cut the capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 40% of usual levels in recent days citing the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy (SIEGn.DE) in Canada.

CEO Alexey Miller said sanctions were preventing the company from getting the equipment back. Germany dismissed that explanation as "unfounded". read more

He noted the company has lots of equipment for the pipeline which is due to undergo major maintenance next month and lambasted Siemens for being "silent" over the issue.

European companies, including Italy's ENI (ENI.MI), Austria's OMV (OMVV.VI) and Germany's Uniper (UN01.DE) reporting significant falls in supply of Russian gas on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that the reduction in supply was not premeditated. read more

