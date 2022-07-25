Gazprom to cut Nord Stream 1 gas supplies to 33 mcm from July 27

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Monday it is halting one more turbine at the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline for maintenance which would result in a reduction of gas flows.

Gazprom said that due to the turbine stoppage, daily production capacity at the Russian Portovaya compressor station will be cut to 33 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day from 0400 GMT on July 27, down from its full capacity of more than 160 mcm per day.

