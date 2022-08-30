1 minute read
Gazprom to fully suspend gas supplies to Engie from September
MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia's gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) will fully suspend natural gas supplies to Engie (ENGIE.PA), one its main European utilities, from Sept. 1 until it receives all payments for gas in full, the company said on Tuesday.
Gazprom is further squeezing gas deliveries to Europe in a dispute over contracts, deepening concerns about Europe's winter energy supply. read more
