Gazprom gas exports to non-CIS countries up 26.7% this year

The logo of Gazprom is pictured at the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Wednesday said its natural gas exports outside the former Soviet Union for the period from Jan. 1 to June 15 had increased 26.7% year-on-year to 92.3 billion cubic metres.

Gazprom said its gas output for the period had risen to 241.4 bcm, up 17.2% year on year.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jan Harvey

