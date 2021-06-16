Energy
Gazprom gas exports to non-CIS countries up 26.7% this year
MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Wednesday said its natural gas exports outside the former Soviet Union for the period from Jan. 1 to June 15 had increased 26.7% year-on-year to 92.3 billion cubic metres.
Gazprom said its gas output for the period had risen to 241.4 bcm, up 17.2% year on year.
Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jan Harvey
