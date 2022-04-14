Gazprom Germania has not been nationalised - German regulator

The logo of Gazprom Germania is pictured at their headquarters, in Berlin, Germany April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT, April 14 (Reuters) - Gazprom Germania, an energy trading, storage and transmission business that is currently controlled by Germany, has not been nationalised, Germany's network regulator said on Thursday.

"No expropriation and no nationalisation has taken place," the Bundesnetzagentur said, which took over control of Gazprom Germania, which was ditched by Gazprom (GAZP.MM), earlier this month. read more

The move came in response to the possible acquisition of Gazprom Germania by JSC Palmary and Gazprom export business services LLC.

It is not clear who is behind JSC Palmary and Gazprom export business services LLC in commercial and legal terms, the economy ministry has said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.