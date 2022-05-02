Gazprom has not booked capacity via Yamal pipeline for Q3 - Ifx

Logo of the Russian energy company Gazprom is seen on а station in Sofia, Bulgaria, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva/File Photo

May 2 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has not booked any gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for the third quarter, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the latest auction results on the GSA Platform.

The Yamal pipeline, which traverses Belarus, Poland and Germany, has mostly worked in a reverse mode since last December, sending gas eastward from Poland to Germany.

Gazprom has had to book transit capacity via the pipeline since 2020, after Poland decided not to expand its gas transit contract with Russia.

It had not booked capacity for the second quarter or the third quarter at previous auctions.

A gas row between Moscow and Warsaw came to a head last week when Gazprom halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, which refused to meet the Kremlin's demand for gas payments in roubles. read more

Gazprom could still book capacity via the route at daily or monthly auctions. Normally the pipeline accounts for about 15% of Russia's annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey.

