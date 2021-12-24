Energy
Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity via Yamal pipeline for Dec 25
MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Dec. 25, auction results on Friday showed.
The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually sends Russian gas to Western Europe was operating in a reverse mode for a fourth day on Friday, data from German network operator Gascade showed, shipping fuel from Germany to Poland. read more
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin
