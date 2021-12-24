Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity via Yamal pipeline for Dec 25

Gazprom logos are on display at Bovanenkovo gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Dec. 25, auction results on Friday showed.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually sends Russian gas to Western Europe was operating in a reverse mode for a fourth day on Friday, data from German network operator Gascade showed, shipping fuel from Germany to Poland. read more

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.