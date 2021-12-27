Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity via Yamal pipeline for Dec. 27

Gazprom logos are on display at Bovanenkovo gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Dec. 27, auction results showed on Monday.

The pipeline that usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe was sending the fuel back to Poland for a sixth straight day on Sunday, data from German network operator Gascade showed. read more

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy Editing by Shri Navaratnam

