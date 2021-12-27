Energy
Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity via Yamal pipeline for Dec. 27
MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Dec. 27, auction results showed on Monday.
The pipeline that usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe was sending the fuel back to Poland for a sixth straight day on Sunday, data from German network operator Gascade showed. read more
Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy Editing by Shri Navaratnam
