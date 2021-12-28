Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity via Yamal pipeline for Dec 29

Gazprom logos are on display at Bovanenkovo gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Dec. 29, auction results showed on Tuesday.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe was sending the fuel back to Poland for an eighth straight day on Tuesday, according to data from German network operator Gascade. read more

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin

