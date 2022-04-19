Gazprom has not booked Yamal-Europe gas pipeline capacity for May

The logo of Gazprom company is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 31, 2022. REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER

April 19 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for May, an auction results showed on Tuesday.

Around 24.6 million cubic metres per day of transit capacity for the Russian gas was booked via Velke Kapusany on Slovakia-Ukraine border for the next month, another auction's results showed.

