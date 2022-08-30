Gazprom informed Engie of a reduction in gas deliveries

A logo on the Engie exhibition space at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has informed Engie PA> of a reduction in gas deliveries, starting this Tuesday, due to a disagreement between the parties on the application of some contracts, the French utility said.

"As previously announced, Engie had already secured the volumes necessary to meet its commitments towards its customers and its own requirements, and put in place several measures to significantly reduce any direct financial and physical impacts that could result from an interruption to gas supplies by Gazprom," the statement said.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon

